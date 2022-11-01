 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Man, woman found shot to death during burglary call in Decatur

  • Updated
  • 0
Homicide Investigation in Decatur
Decatur Police
Decatur Police investigating Homicide Tuesday

A homicide investigation is underway after Decatur Police said they found two people dead off Chestnut Street SE early Tuesday morning.

Police told WAAY 31 both were shot to death.

One victim was male and the other female, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun. Names have not yet been released.

Police were called out to the area about 2 a.m. to reports of a burglary. When officers got there, they discovered one person dead outside the home and one person dead inside.

Police have not said if they are searching for a suspect right now. The victims have not been identified. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you