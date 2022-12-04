 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges

Jomyco Davis new mugshot

A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail.

35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit.

PREVIOUS: Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office

Davis now faces a slew of charges.

They include possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer (felony offense), resisting arrest, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, and robbery.

Davis is being held on no bond.

