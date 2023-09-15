UPDATE: Man shot in Huntsville Police officer-involved shooting dies; probe ongoing

One person is dead after a shooting involving Huntsville Police Department officers.
Sterling Keyon Arnold, 43, was shot and later pronounced dead after the Thursday incident, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
As part of standard procedure, ALEA is investigating the shooting since it involves a division of law enforcement.
Huntsville Police officers responded to the 500 block of Monroe Street early Thursday evening and found Arnold with a gun, according to an ALEA news release.
No officers were injured.
ALEA said the investigation is ongoing and findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
The agency has not said how many Huntsville Police officers were involved in the shooting, and if they are or are not still on active duty during the investigation. WAAY is attempting to get those and other questions answered.
Stick with WAAY for updates.