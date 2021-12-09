UPDATE: Man shot 'accidentally' in Lawrence County during argument over garbage can

One person has been injured in a shooting in Lawrence County, according to police.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of County Road 314 in the Red Bank community. The victim was shot in the right shoulder.
Authorities brought the victim's neighbor, identified as 67-year-old Clendon Jones, in for questioning. He was later released.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital via medical helicopter for treatment. The sheriff's office said they believe the victim and suspect got into an argument over a garbage can and that the gun went off accidentally during the exchange.
