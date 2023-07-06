UPDATE: Man last seen in Russellville has been found

UPDATE:
Joshua Tillery has been found safe, according to the Russellville Police Department.
From earlier:
Joshua Locke Tillery has been missing since Saturday.
The Russellville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Tillery, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Tillery is a 28-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, says ALEA.
Tillery was last seen on Saturday about 5 p.m. He was wearing light blue shorts and a white Alabama shirt in the area of Highway 75 and Pilgrims Pride in Russellville, Alabama.
Tillery is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.
ALEA asks that you contact the Russellville Police Department at 256-332-2230 or call 911 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.