...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Pockets of very heavy rainfall occurred on Sunday into Sunday
night. Additional locally heavy rainfall is forecast to occur
through early this evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to
additional flooding and exacerbate any ongoing flooding
issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

UPDATE: Man faces attempted arson charge after barricading himself inside Huntsville residence

  Updated
  • 0
Mangum Drive barricaded person

Authorities in Huntsville are responding to a call involving a barricaded subject at a residence on Mangum Drive.

UPDATE:

At 11:54 a.m. Monday, Huntsville Police said Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was taken into custody without incident.

He will be taken to the Madison County Jail and booked for attempted arson. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.

From earlier:

Authorities in Huntsville are responding to a call involving a barricaded subject.

The Huntsville Police Department says the call for the incident at a residence in the 1,900 block Mangum Drive came in about 8:59 a.m.

It’s believed the incident is domestic in nature.

The SWAT Team is involved and trying to get the subject to come out safely, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. also are at the scene.

