UPDATE: Man faces attempted arson charge after barricading himself inside Huntsville residence

UPDATE:
At 11:54 a.m. Monday, Huntsville Police said Yazaer Lamont Sanders, 42, was taken into custody without incident.
He will be taken to the Madison County Jail and booked for attempted arson.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could follow.
From earlier:
Authorities in Huntsville are responding to a call involving a barricaded subject.
The Huntsville Police Department says the call for the incident at a residence in the 1,900 block Mangum Drive came in about 8:59 a.m.
It’s believed the incident is domestic in nature.
The SWAT Team is involved and trying to get the subject to come out safely, police said.
No injuries have been reported.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. also are at the scene.