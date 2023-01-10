UPDATE: Man accused of killing father now in custody, Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office says

UPDATE (5:22 p.m. Tuesday): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office confirmed 26-year-old Jacob Tyler Thompson is in custody. He was arrested at the crime scene.
From earlier: Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own father in Stevenson.
They consider Jacob Tyler Thompson, 26, armed and dangerous. He is 6'2" tall, about 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt with a skull emblem.
Investigators said he shot and killed 54-year-old Jack Edward Thompson at a house on County Road 147 about 6:37 p.m. Monday. They found Jack Thompson dead on his front porch, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone who sees Jacob Thompson or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 256-574-2610 or your local law enforcement.