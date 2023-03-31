 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UPDATE: Male juvenile arrested after threat against Decatur High School

  • Updated
  • 0
ARREST WEB IMAGE.jpg

A male juvenile suspected of threatening violence against Decatur High School now is in police custody.

The threat from the former student came in about 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Decatur City School System. The high school as well as Decatur Middle School were put on heightened alert while Decatur Police investigated.

Both schools ultimately dismissed students early.

Police said the suspect, accused of making a terrorist threat, was found about 4 p.m. Friday.

He will be transported to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you