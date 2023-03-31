UPDATE: Male juvenile arrested after threat against Decatur High School

A male juvenile suspected of threatening violence against Decatur High School now is in police custody.
The threat from the former student came in about 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Decatur City School System. The high school as well as Decatur Middle School were put on heightened alert while Decatur Police investigated.
Both schools ultimately dismissed students early.
Police said the suspect, accused of making a terrorist threat, was found about 4 p.m. Friday.
He will be transported to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia.