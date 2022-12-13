UPDATE: Madison roads reopened after being blocked by downed power lines

UPDATE: As of 6:30 a.m., the road has been reopened.
UPDATE: Madison Police say the roads should be open by around 7 a.m.
Strong winds took a tree down onto power lines. No one was injured.
#NOW: Part of Eastview Drive in #Madison is closed after strong winds took a tree down onto power lines. No injuries, police here say road should reopen in about an hour. @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/iw3Gf4xH0N— Luke Hajdasz (@LukeWAAY31) December 13, 2022
ORIGINAL STORY: Eastview Drive and Schrimsher Road in Madison are blocked because of downed power lines.
Madison Police ask that you avoid the area for the next several hours as repairs are underway.
It's unclear what caused the power lines to go down.
We'll update this story as we learn more information.