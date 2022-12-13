 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Madison roads reopened after being blocked by downed power lines

  • Updated
UPDATE: As of 6:30 a.m., the road has been reopened.

----

UPDATE: Madison Police say the roads should be open by around 7 a.m. 

Strong winds took a tree down onto power lines.  No one was injured.

----

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastview Drive and Schrimsher Road in Madison are blocked because of downed power lines. 

Madison Police ask that you avoid the area for the next several hours as repairs are underway. 

It's unclear what caused the power lines to go down. 

We'll update this story as we learn more information. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com