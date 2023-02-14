UPDATE: Madison postpones I-565 blasting, traffic stoppages

The city of Madison announced Tuesday it is postponing blasting along Interstate 565 in the area of Town Madison.
Originally, city officials said crews will be blasting along I-565 Tuesday through Friday as part of construction for the overpass into the Town Madison district.
A cause of the postponement has not yet been provided.
"The city will keep residents advised of the anticipated blasting as further details are confirmed from the contractor of the project.," according to a statement from the city of Madison.
Previously, residents and motorists in the area of Interstate 565 were told to prepare for extra noise at lunchtime and 4 p.m. each day through Friday.
Traffic delays were expected, too.
During the blasts, the city said all lanes of I-565 will be stopped for about 15 minutes or until officers can verify the roadways are clear from debris. Westbound traffic will be stopped at Zeirdt Road, while eastbound traffic will be stopped at the Wall Triana exit, according to the city.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.