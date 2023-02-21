UPDATE: Madison Police officer charged with sexual misconduct put on administrative leave

The city of Madison says a Madison Police Department officer charged with sexual misconduct is on administrative leave.
That officer, Kevin O. Walter, is charged in relation to an off-duty incident in October 2022. He was arrested earlier this month.
Information on Walter's charge was released by the Madison County Sheriff's Office late Monday.
In a statement provided to WAAY on Tuesday, there is no mention of how long Walter has been on leave.
The complete statement says: “The city of Madison is aware of an investigation of a current city of Madison police officer through a case under Madison County jurisdiction. The officer has been placed under administrative leave, pending further information. The city is actively working with county officers to support any needs through the investigation.”
Court records claim Walter victimized a woman he knew by engaging in sexual intercourse while she was inebriated, possibly to the point of not being able to give consent.
The sheriff's office said investigators turned the evidence they gathered over to the Madison County District Attorney's Office, which gave the case further review before presenting it to a grand jury.
Walter was arrested Feb. 8 and booked into the Madison County Jail, then released later the same day on $1,000 bond.
