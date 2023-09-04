UPDATE: Madison County teen killed in pursuit involving Decatur Police

One person is dead after an early Monday pursuit involving the Decatur Police Department.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood has identified the victim as Jaiden DeJarnett, 16, of Harvest.
He was in a white Mazda sedan. His body has been sent to forensic lab for autopsy
According to the Decatur Police Department, a patrol officer attempted a vehicle stop about 2:40 a.m. a Highway 67 and Danville Road.
Police said the driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit into Lawrence County. During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.