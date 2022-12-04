UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff's Office says missing teen was located

UPDATE:
The runaway juvenile has been located, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
PREVIOUS:
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.
They say 15-year-old Evan Shelley is listed as a runaway juvenile.
No other information about his disappearance was immediately provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at tel:+1256-533-8820 or tel:+1256-722-7181.
You're asked to speak with investigator Chad Harbin.
Harbin's email is charbin@madisoncountyal.gov.
His office number is tel:+1256-533-8859.