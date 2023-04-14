UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff's Office identifies family members killed in New Market shooting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims in Thursday's deadly New Market shooting as Ann Ferrel, 64, and Charlie Walker, 31.
Sheriff’s investigators have arrested and charged a juvenile with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder due to the shooting that occurred at the residence on Rose Valley Drive.
The juvenile fled the scene in one of the victim's cars. Deputies observed him in the area and attempted to stop him, but he refused. He was pursued a short distance until deputies could get him stopped.
The juvenile and the victims involved were all related. The juvenile was transported to the Neaves Davis Center for Children.
From earlier:
Two people are dead after a shooting in New Market Thursday and a juvenile is charged with murdering them.
That juvenile is also facing one count of attempted murder. This is according to Madison County Sheriff Spokesperson, Brent Patterson.
Patterson said it happened around 12:15 Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute call on Rose Valley Drive.
When deputies arrived, a juvenile fled the scene in a vehicle. This led deputies on a chase down Winchester Road, where the juvenile crashed near Maysville Drive and was taken into custody.
Patterson said the juvenile is related to the victims.