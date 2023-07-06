UPDATE: Lincoln County woman has been found

UPDATE:
Courtney Brown has been located and is safe, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
From earlier:
A missing female, Courtney Brown, was last seen Friday.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to please be on the lookout for her in and around Lincoln County, Tennessee.
Brown 30-year-old white female, deputies say.
The sheriff's department says they will add more information when it becomes available.
Please notify Lincoln County Sheriff's Department Investigator Tammy MacDonald at 931-433-9821 if you have any information on Brown.