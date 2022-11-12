UPDATE: Lincoln County escaped inmates found; 1 dead, possibly from hypothermia

UPDATE:
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department says Eric Short was captured in Morgan County.
Michael Bowden was found deceased, possibly due to hypothermia, according to the sheriff's department. An autopsy is pending.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn says Bowden was found around 8:15 Sunday morning on Country Club Road near Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
----
PREVIOUS:
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public's help in finding two inmates who fled around 11:45 Saturday morning.
The sheriff's department says Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden rode off from their work area on a yellow 4-wheeler.
The two were last seen in Decatur.
They did receive a ride from Huntsville to Decatur by a friend who had no idea they were escapees, according to the sheriff's department.
Short was last seen wearing gray coveralls and Bowden could possibly be wearing brown coveralls.
They both have numerous tattoos.
Neither inmates are considered dangerous, according to the sheriff's department.
They are believed to be in the Decatur area.
The sheriff's office says to their knowledge the two don't have any money or a cell phone.
The 4-wheeler has not been located.
If you see either one of these inmates please call your local Crime Stoppers at 256-350-4613 or the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department at 931-433-9821.