UPDATE: Limestone Correctional Facility worker facing bribery, other charges

At least once Limestone Correctional Facility employee recently was arrested on several charges.
Court records show 24-year-old Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was arrested on Friday.
A source confirmed to WAAY 31 Andrews is employed as a correctional officer at the Limestone Correctional Facility.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Andrews is charged with seven counts of use of official position or office for personal gain and seven counts of bribery of public servants.
Court records allege Andrews "took cash for payment of contraband into Limestone Correctional Facility" from about July 1 to Nov. 3, 2022.
WAAY 31 has reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections and Limestone County District Attorney's Office for more information about Andrew's arrest.
In response to WAAY's request for more information on Andrews, the sheriff's office sent details not only on his charges but also for three other men facing similar charges.
John Ketteman and Andrew Roy were arrested about the same time as Andrews on Friday. Shamarion Dozier was arrested Monday.
Ketteman was charged with seven counts of use of official position or office for personal gain and seven counts of bribery of public servants.
Roy was charged with four counts of promoting prison contraband - weapon, four counts of use of official position or office for personal gain, and four counts of bribery of public servants.
Dozier was charged with seven counts of use of official position or office for personal gain and seven counts of bribery of public servants.
The sheriff's office said any information on them will have to come from ADOC.
The corrections department has not responded to WAAY's questions.
