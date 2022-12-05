 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Limestone Correctional Facility worker facing bribery, other charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Limestone Correctional Facility

Limestone Correctional Facility

 Courtesy: ADOC

At least once Limestone Correctional Facility employee recently was arrested on several charges.

Court records show 24-year-old Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was arrested on Friday.

A source confirmed to WAAY 31 Andrews is employed as a correctional officer at the Limestone Correctional Facility.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Andrews is charged with seven counts of use of official position or office for personal gain and seven counts of bribery of public servants.

Court records allege Andrews "took cash for payment of contraband into Limestone Correctional Facility" from about July 1 to Nov. 3, 2022.

WAAY 31 has reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections and Limestone County District Attorney's Office for more information about Andrew's arrest.

In response to WAAY's request for more information on Andrews, the sheriff's office sent details not only on his charges but also for three other men facing similar charges.

John Ketteman and Andrew Roy were arrested about the same time as Andrews on Friday. Shamarion Dozier was arrested Monday.

Ketteman was charged with seven counts of use of official position or office for personal gain and seven counts of bribery of public servants.

Roy was charged with four counts of promoting prison contraband - weapon, four counts of use of official position or office for personal gain, and four counts of bribery of public servants.

Dozier was charged with seven counts of use of official position or office for personal gain and seven counts of bribery of public servants.

The sheriff's office said any information on them will have to come from ADOC.

The corrections department has not responded to WAAY's questions.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on this developing story.

