UPDATE: Juvenile injured in Hartselle shooting

Hartselle Police say a juvenile was shot Thursday near Crestline Elementary School.
Lt. Alan McDearmond, public information officer for the department, said the victim was in a vehicle near the intersection of Frost and Crestline streets when they were shot by someone in another vehicle.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, according to McDearmond, who said several witnesses are being interviewed to determine the suspects responsible.
He said it's believe the victim and suspects knew each other.
Police previously reported the shooting happened in the parking lot of Hartselle Aquatic Center.
