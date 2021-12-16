UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after Lawrence County shooting Thursday night

UPDATE: The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile is in custody and being transferred to the Department of Youth Services after a Thursday night shooting.
The Sheriff's Office says there are three victims, two were treated for gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the incident - which involves juveniles - started because of an altercation among them when one of them pulled a gun.
PREVIOUS:
Two people were taken to hospitals after a shooting in Lawrence County, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. The Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on County Road 375 in Moulton.
One victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. The other was airlifted to UAB hospital in Birmingham.
The Sheriff's office says there is no threat to the community. An active investigation is ongoing.
