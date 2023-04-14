UPDATE: Juvenile charged with murder, attempted murder in Thursday New Market shooting

Two people are dead after a shooting in New Market Thursday and a juvenile is charged with murdering them.
That juvenile is also facing one count of attempted murder. This is according to Madison County Sheriff Spokesperson, Brent Patterson.
Patterson said it happened around 12:15 Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute call on Rose Valley Drive.
When deputies arrived, a juvenile fled the scene in a vehicle. This led deputies on a chase down Winchester Road, where the juvenile crashed near Maysville Drive and was taken into custody.
Patterson said the juvenile is related to the victims.