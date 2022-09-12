UPDATE: Jury selected in Mason Sisk's capital murder trial

A jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk.
The jury (12 members plus two alternates) is made of seven women and seven men.
The Elkmont teenager is accused of shooting and killing five of his family members in 2019 as they slept in their beds inside the family home.
On Monday, 200 potential jurors were summoned to the Limestone County Courthouse for questioning by lawyers. During the jury selection process Monday, more than 100 potential jurors answered questions ranging from employment and marital status to opinions about knowledge of DNA evidence and biker gangs.
During the proceeding Monday, Sisk wore a collared shirt and pants and was observed making notes and talking with this attorneys throughout the hearing.
Last week, the judge in the case ruled jurors will hear what Sisk told deputies the night of the crime. Sisk's lawyers tried to prevent that, amongst other evidence, to be used during the trial. Judge Chadwick Wise sided with the prosecution in his ruling.
The trial is expected to take the rest of the week and begins with opening statements on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who is waiting for a response to his appeal in his own felony theft and ethics conviction, is expected to be called to the stand early-on in the trial. Blakely spoke to Sisk while he brought the teen to the sheriff's office for questioning, but that conversation was not recorded on body-worn cameras. Sisk admitted to killing his family after being read his Miranda rights after first telling authorities an unknown suspect was seen leaving the house after Sisk heard gunshots while he played video games in a basement inside the home.
Sisk later led deputies to the gun found along a road near the crime scene.
The jury will not be asked to weigh-in on sentencing should they find Sisk guilty, instead due to his age and nature of the charges, judge Wise will handle any potential sentencing. Sisk faces life in prison if convicted, but this is not a death penalty case.