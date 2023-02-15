UPDATE: Judge sentences Decatur murderer to death

Jason Michael Osborn has been sentenced to death for the 2018 murder of Ricardo Brown.
Judge Shelly Slate Waters imposed the sentence Wednesday afternoon, shortly after a jury recommended the death penalty.
That same jury found Osborn guilty of capital murder on Tuesday. He could've been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
More from the Morgan County District Attorney's Office:
Osborn was convicted of killing Ricardo Brown during a robbery. On October 28, 2018, officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a possible hit and run at 407 12th Avenue Northwest.
Upon arrival, officers located a male identified as Ricardo Brown unresponsive and bleeding from his head. Brown was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Following the verdict today, District Attorney Scott Anderson praised the jurors for their diligent service. “These cases are never easy. This jury has faithfully performed their civic duty, and we deeply appreciate their service in this case.”
Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams stated “This jury did an excellent job and paid close attention to the evidence in this case. We want to commend Detective Mukaddam and the Decatur Police Department for continuing to pursue this investigation to ensure Osborn faced justice for his actions. We are also very grateful for the hard work of the employees of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to make this conviction possible.”
Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis said “We are pleased that Mr. Brown’s family was able to receive justice in this case, and get closure after several years.”