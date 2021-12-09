You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

UPDATE: Investigation underway after fire at Decatur Utilities facility

Decatur Utilities facility fire

Crews are on the scene of a commercial fire in a storage bay for the Decatur Utilities Gas/Water/Wastewater Department on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

An investigation is underway into what caused a fire at a storage bay in Decatur.

Decatur Fire & Rescue said via Facebook that four units responded to the blaze. The department's public information officer told WAAY 31 that a commercial truck was on fire at the facility and they were able to get the fire out quickly.

Joe Holmes of Decatur Utilities confirmed the fire was at the Gas/Water/Wastewater Operations Center on 10th Avenue Northeast. No injuries were reported, and Holmes said they are now investigating what caused the fire.

Holmes said the utility is grateful for Decatur Fire & Rescue's quick response.

