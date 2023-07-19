UPDATE: Inmate recaptured after escaping job site in Winston County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 525 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Madison and
northeastern Limestone Counties through 345 PM CDT...

At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ardmore, or 15 miles north of Athens, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Hazel Green, Ardmore, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space
Flight Center and University Of Alabama In Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Inmate recaptured after escaping job site in Winston County

  • Updated
  • 0
Joseph Ray Perkins

Joseph Ray Perkins

UPDATE:

Joseph Ray Perkins was recaptured Thursday afternoon, according to ABC 33/40

From earlier:

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a male inmate escaped Wednesday morning from his assigned job location in Haleyville, located in Winston County.

Joseph Ray Perkins, 36, left approximately 1:50 a.m. and was wearing black sweatpants, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt with a black stripe on the back, and brown boots. 

He was incarcerated at the Hamilton Community Based Facility and Community Work Center for theft of property. 

Perkins is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. 

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.

