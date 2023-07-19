UPDATE: Inmate recaptured after escaping job site in Winston County

UPDATE:
Joseph Ray Perkins was recaptured Thursday afternoon, according to ABC 33/40.
From earlier:
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a male inmate escaped Wednesday morning from his assigned job location in Haleyville, located in Winston County.
Joseph Ray Perkins, 36, left approximately 1:50 a.m. and was wearing black sweatpants, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt with a black stripe on the back, and brown boots.
He was incarcerated at the Hamilton Community Based Facility and Community Work Center for theft of property.
Perkins is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.
If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.