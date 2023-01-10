 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: I-565 eastbound reopens after major crash that killed 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash at Interstate 565 and County Line Road

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a major crash at eastbound Interstate 565 and County Line Road on Jan. 10.

6:53 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police reports all lanes of eastbound Interstate 565 near County Line Road have reopened.

5:50 p.m. UPDATE: Limestone County Coroner Mike West reports a second person injured in Tuesday's crash has died at the hospital. Huntsville Police confirmed the report, saying investigators believe one of the drivers involved suffered a medical emergency before the accident.

2:51 p.m. UPDATE: 1 person was killed in the crash and another person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.

Webster said the call came in at 2:05 p.m.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

From earlier:

A major crash on Interstate 565 eastbound has left all but one westbound lane blocked, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. near County Line Road (Exit 7). As of 2:23 p.m., Huntsville Police was diverting all traffic to County Line Road as crews responded to the crash and accompanying vehicle fire.

All motorists are strongly advised to find an alternate route. If that is not possible, use additional caution in the area and expect significant delays.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you