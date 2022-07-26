 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Huntsville Police murder suspect turns himself in; 2 others also charged

  • Updated
Dominick "Big Man" LaShawn McIver

Update: Dominick "Big Man" McIver turned himself in at the Huntsville Police Department Tuesday morning.

He is being booked into the Madison County Jail.

From Earlier: The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public's help in locating 22-year-old Dominick "Big Man" LaShawn McIver.

McIver is wanted for the shooting death of 25-yeaer-old Keydrick Davies Evans, police said. Evans' body was found in a shallow grave on Blue Spring Road on Friday after police received a tip about a body in an abandoned home near the gravesite.

Daniel Joe Smallwood, 34, and Samantha Bittlow Icy Parker, 28, also have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the case.

Samantha Bittlow Icy Parker and Daniel Joe Smallwood

Investigators believe the incident is drug-related, according to Huntsville Police, which thanked the Madison County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit for assistance with the case.

Anyone with information about Evans' murder or McIver's whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 256-722-7100.

Abandoned house on Blue Spring Road

Huntsville Police Department said it received a tip that a body was at this abandoned house in the 3100 block of Blue Spring Road. Officers later found Keydrick Davies Evans in a shallow grave on the property.

