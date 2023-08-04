UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-565 crash near Research Park Boulevard

Friday afternoon update: The Huntsville Police Department says John Henry Kelley, 72, of Falkville was killed late Thursday in a crash involving the motorcycle he was operating and two other vehicles.
From earlier:
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two other vehicles, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Police say there were no other injuries.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the call came in around 9:05 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 565 westbound near the Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 Exit and Research Park Boulevard Exit.
We are working to learn more information about what led up to the crash.