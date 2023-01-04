UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim in early Wednesday murder

UPDATE: Huntsville Police Department investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
From earlier:
Huntsville Police are looking for whoever shot into an apartment and killed someone early Wednesday morning.
It happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments off Lakefront Drive around 3 a.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.
Investigators are working to contact the victim's family before releasing their identity.
Two separate apartments were also shot into but no one else was hit.
Police do not have any information about a suspect.
They ask if you know anything about this shooting to give them a call at 256-722-7100.