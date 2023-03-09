UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify two killed in wreck off Jordan Lane

Two people are dead and another in serious condition after a Thursday morning wreck off Jordan Lane in Huntsville.
Late Thursday, the Huntsville Police Department identified the two people killed in the wreck as Humberto Cosme, 41, and Demotraze Thames, 33.
Another person received non-life-threatening injuries, according to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.
The call came in at 10:19 a.m.
The Huntsville Police Department closed Jordan Lane from 9th Avenue to Bob Wallace Drive during the investigation, but it has since reopened.