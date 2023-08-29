UPDATE: Huntsville police identify body found on Quality Circle

UPDATE:
The Huntsville Police Department has identified the body found on Quality Circle Tuesday.
Police say the victim is identified as Devin Tyler McDonald, 23.
Major Crimes Unit Investigators have now classified the death investigation as a homicide investigation.
From earlier:
Huntsville police officers responded to the 300 block of Quality Circle shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday for a body in a parking lot.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the person was declared dead at the scene.
Police say this is a death investigation, and investigators are working to identify the individual. The cause of death is still under investigation as well.
