UPDATE: Huntsville Police Department officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

UPDATE: A Huntsville Police officer is recovering Monday morning after an altercation during a traffic stop.

It happened Sunday, shortly after 9 p.m. on Rime Village Drive. 

The Huntsville Police Department confirmed to WAAY 31 that the officer pulled over the driver. After speaking with the officer, the driver started to drive off. The officer was dragged by the vehicle and started firing several shots.

The officer was admitted and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening issues.

Investigators are working to identify the driver. 

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to investigate the shooting.

