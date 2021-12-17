UPDATE: Home invasion, fire reported at Marshall County superintendent's home in Douglas

Investigators are on the scene of a fire and possible home invasion at the home of the Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley, according to multiple agencies.
Douglas Police confirmed the fire and said the case had been turned over to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, who said arson investigators are on the scene on Wesley Chapel Road in the Douglas area.
Authorities confirmed the fire was being investigated as a home invasion. No injuries were reported, but the home has been reported a total loss.
Marshall County Sheriff's Office PIO Steve Guthrie said the house was still too hot for investigators to enter as of 7 p.m., and it was likely officials would be on the scene for several hours.
