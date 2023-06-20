UPDATE: Grant man dies after being shot in the head in Marshall County

A Grant man has died after being shot in the head in Marshall County.
Gregory Allen Jarrett, 28, passed away Saturday at Huntsville Hospital as a result of his injuries, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Grant Police Department responded to a call at a residence in the 2500 block of Eleven Forty Road in the Simpson Point Community near the town of Grant.
Several 911 calls reported a man had been shot in the front yard of the residence.
The sheriff’s office says an officer from the Grant Police Department was first to arrive at the scene. Deputies arrived shortly after.
First responders observed Jarrett with a gunshot wound to the head/face lying in the front yard of the residence. There were also two other people on the porch of the residence at the time.
Deputies say the scene was secured for medics, and Jarrett was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Several witnesses to the incident were questioned, and the scene was processed.
When announcing the shooting on Friday, the sheriff’s office said the shooter had been identified, but no charges had been filed at that time. No updates have been released regarding the status of the shooter.
Due to the ongoing investigation, deputies say the names of the subjects involved are not being released. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office have been in close communication regarding this investigation.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office took possession of Jarrett’s body, which was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. An autopsy will be scheduled later this week.