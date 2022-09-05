 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Pockets of very heavy rainfall occurred on Sunday into Sunday
night. Additional locally heavy rainfall is forecast to occur
through early this evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to
additional flooding and exacerbate any ongoing flooding
issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

UPDATE: Governors Drive reopens near Stovehouse after incident with downed utility pole

  • Updated
  • 0
Governor's Drive Pole Down

A utility pole brought down wires near Stovehouse on Governor's Drive early Labor Day.

UPDATE: At 11:34 a.m., the Huntsville Police Department reported that all lanes of Governors Drive are back open.

From earlier:

As of 7:30 a.m., police on scene say westbound lanes of Governors will be closed for three to four more hours.

Crews are waiting on another utility pole to arrive. Once it does, all lanes of Governors Drive will be closed while crews make repairs. 

There is no estimate how long those repairs will take once the pole arrives.

The victim is still recovering in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A car that crashed into a utility pole brought down wires near Stovehouse on Governors Drive early Monday morning.

Westbound lanes of Governors Drive are closed at 9th Street.

Eastbound lanes have reopened.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Power was out from about 1:00 a.m. to nearly 2:30 a.m. for a bulk of Huntsville Utilities customers in the area.

