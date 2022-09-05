UPDATE: Governors Drive reopens near Stovehouse after incident with downed utility pole

UPDATE: At 11:34 a.m., the Huntsville Police Department reported that all lanes of Governors Drive are back open.
From earlier:
As of 7:30 a.m., police on scene say westbound lanes of Governors will be closed for three to four more hours.
Crews are waiting on another utility pole to arrive. Once it does, all lanes of Governors Drive will be closed while crews make repairs.
There is no estimate how long those repairs will take once the pole arrives.
The victim is still recovering in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A car that crashed into a utility pole brought down wires near Stovehouse on Governors Drive early Monday morning.
Westbound lanes of Governors Drive are closed at 9th Street.
Eastbound lanes have reopened.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Power was out from about 1:00 a.m. to nearly 2:30 a.m. for a bulk of Huntsville Utilities customers in the area.