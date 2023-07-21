UPDATE: Georgia man charged after shooting into vehicle, injuring 16-year-old girl in Fort Payne

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
and northeastern Limestone Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Athens, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Hazel Green, University
Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Elkmont, Cartwright and French
Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
536 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

UPDATE: Georgia man charged after shooting into vehicle, injuring 16-year-old girl in Fort Payne

  • Updated
  • 0
SHOOTING WEB IMAGE

UPDATE: 

According to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis, 23-year-old Shyheim Hassan Moore of Lithonia, Georgia, who was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia went before the district judge of DeKalb County for his initial appearance Friday.

Moore has now been additionally charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault, stemming from the incident that injured a 16-year-old girl Wednesday at Gault Avenue N and 16th Street NW.

Police say Moore is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and his bond has been set at $231,000.

From earlier:

A 16-year-old girl was shot Wednesday, and the Fort Payne Police Department still does not have the shooter in custody. 

According to the Fort Payne Police Department, a call came into Fort Payne Police Dispatch that shots had been fired in the area of 16th Street NW and Gault Avenue N about 2:46 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded and started gathering information on two vehicles that were reported to be involved in the incident, police say. 

Police say a BOLO was issued and after canvasing the area, officers located two possible vehicles that were believed to be involved.

Police say it was later learned that a 16-year-old female was shot during the incident. The juvenile female was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was taken to a hospital by family members with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrest has been made into the shooting, but during the course of the investigation five people have been arrested on various drug charges. According to police, the following were arrested and charged with:

  • Misaia Trion Moore, age 24 of Lithonia, GA, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Shyheim Hassan Moore, age 23 of Lithonia, GA, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Tierek Kenya Stanford Dennis, age 24 of Fort Payne, Possession of Marijuana Second Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Johneil Alonna Steadman, age 21 of Gadsden, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Zeke Nathaniel Dupree, age 18 of Fort Payne Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana First Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chief David Davis reported that this is believed to be an isolated incident where the party’s involved were familiar with each other. He asks that anyone with information on this incident to please contact Fort Payne Police Investigation Department at 256-845-1414.

