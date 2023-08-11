 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Marshall
Counties. In Tennessee, Lincoln County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Franklin County special education teacher charged with sending obscene video to student

  • Updated
  • 0
Timothy Mark Wells

Timothy Mark Wells

A special education teacher at Phil Campbell High School faces multiple charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says he admitted sending an explicit video to a 17 year old.

Timothy Mark Wells, 36, was arrested about 11 a.m. Friday and charged with one count of school employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or from a student and one count of distributing harmful materials to minors.

Bond had not yet been set as of 2 p.m. Friday.

The Franklin County School System confirmed Wells' employment to WAAY and said he's been placed on administrative leave.

"I find the allegations deeply concerning," Franklin County Superintendent Greg Hamilton said in a statement to WAAY.

"The education, welfare and safety of the students of Franklin County are top priorities of the Franklin County Board of Education."

According to the sheriff’s office, a report about the video being sent came on Wednesday. Investigators spoke to Wells that night, and said he “admitted to sending an inappropriate video to a person under 18.”

Wells turned himself in at the sheriff’s office Friday morning. His charge does not necessarily mean the video was sent to a student in his special education classes.

Stick with WAAY for updates.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you