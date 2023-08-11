UPDATE: Franklin County special education teacher charged with sending obscene video to student

A special education teacher at Phil Campbell High School faces multiple charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says he admitted sending an explicit video to a 17 year old.
Timothy Mark Wells, 36, was arrested about 11 a.m. Friday and charged with one count of school employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or from a student and one count of distributing harmful materials to minors.
Bond had not yet been set as of 2 p.m. Friday.
The Franklin County School System confirmed Wells' employment to WAAY and said he's been placed on administrative leave.
"I find the allegations deeply concerning," Franklin County Superintendent Greg Hamilton said in a statement to WAAY.
"The education, welfare and safety of the students of Franklin County are top priorities of the Franklin County Board of Education."
According to the sheriff’s office, a report about the video being sent came on Wednesday. Investigators spoke to Wells that night, and said he “admitted to sending an inappropriate video to a person under 18.”
Wells turned himself in at the sheriff’s office Friday morning. His charge does not necessarily mean the video was sent to a student in his special education classes.
Stick with WAAY for updates.