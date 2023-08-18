UPDATE: 'Foul play" suspected after body found in black plastic in Lake Guntersville

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and other members of law enforcement responded to the discovery of a body in black plastic at South Sauty Creek Boat Ramp on Friday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Rocky Harnen, they received a call of a gruesome discovery around 1 p.m. Friday.
"We got a call from a fisherman who noticed what he thought was a big, it ended up being black plastic," said Harnen. "It was rather large and he was concerned about it, so he contacted the sheriff's office."
The body was discovered near the shoreline near the border of both Jackson and Marshall Counties, which caused some confusion.
"Since it was so close to Marshall County, we weren't exactly sure where exactly it was at," said Harnen. "We contacted Marshall County, who also responded as well."
Harnen said due to the circumstances of how they found the body, he does suspect foul play.
"Obviously at this point we haven't called it a homicide," said Harnen. "Certainly suspicious due to the circumstances and the way it was found."
The identity of the victim has not been released.
