UPDATE: Florence Police say missing 12-year-old has been found

UPDATE:
Florence Police say 12-year-old Kian Edele has been located.
PREVIOUS:
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 12-year-old Kian Edele.
Kian was last seen in the 1900 block of Chisholm Rd Saturday afternoon wearing gray pants, black shoes, and a black zip up jacket, police say.
Kian currently has longer hair on top, but the sides are shorter.
If you have seen Kian or have any information on where he is, Florence Police are asking you to call them at 256-760-6610.