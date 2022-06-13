 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 6 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Florence man indicted on child sexual abuse charges out of jail on reduced bond

James Pruett

UPDATE: 

Court records show James Pruett posted his $50,000 bond on Wednesday.

It was reduced from $150,000.

PREVIOUS: 

A Florence man is in the Lauderdale County Jail after police say he fondled children above their clothing.

James Pruett, 71, was indicted by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury on three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Police said Pruett is related to his alleged victims.

Due to the nature of the crime, Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said more information cannot be released.

Online court records show Pruett is scheduled to be arraigned June 29.

In the meantime, he is in the Lauderdale County Jail on $150,000 bond.

