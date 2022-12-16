UPDATE: Eastbound traffic detoured off U.S. 72 near Parton Drive after wreck with confirmed fatality

UPDATE: ALEA now reports two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. Westbound traffic has resumed, but eastbound motorists are being diverted to Wall Road.
FROM EARLIER:
All lanes of U.S. 72 East near Parton Drive in Huntsville are blocked while first responders work to clear the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash.
Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed a man was killed.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened about 1:50 p.m. Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are investigating.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. Expect delays in the area until after the roadway is cleared.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.