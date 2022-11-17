UPDATE: Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing dump truck at Limestone Co. quarry

A dump truck driver likely suffered a fatal medical emergency behind the wheel before crashing his truck into a structure at a quarry in Limestone County, according to Huntsville Police.
Police said the crash appeared to be caused by the medical emergency, citing this as their reason for not identifying the driver after his death.
Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., said the crash happened in the 26000 block of Newby Road. It was reported about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.