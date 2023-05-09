UPDATE: Delay granted in Huntsville Councilman Devyn Keith's shoplifting trial

UPDATE: The motion to delay Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith's trial from its planned start on Wednesday has been granted.
A new date has not yet been set.
From earlier:
The attorney for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith filed a motion to delay this week's bench trial over his shoplifting charges.
Keith's attorney asked for the delay because video of the alleged crimes provided by prosecutors would only play on an older computer.
Keith's attorney said he has been able to view the videos but he has not yet watched them with the city councilman.
It will be up to a Madison County judge to rule on the delay request or to have the bench trial go forward Wednesday.
Keith is charges with four misdemeanor counts of shoplifting from Walmart.
He was arrested in February. He pleaded not guilty and has apologized publically at a city council meeting for being a distraction.