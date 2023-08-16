UPDATE: DeKalb County man, woman identified in fatal crash involving street sweeper in Birmingham

UPDATE:
According to ABC 33/40, the Rainsville man and woman killed in Tuesday's crash have been identified as 58-year-old Susan S. Jones and 63-year-old Jefferson S. Jones.
From earlier:
A man and woman from DeKalb County died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a street sweeper on a Birmingham area interstate.
The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's office tells WAAY 31 that a man and woman from Rainsville died in the Tuesday night crash.
Jefferson County officials are working to notify the victims' next of kin.
The Rocky Ridge Fire Department reports several other people were injured in the crash. The incident involved people trapped and required multiple extrications.
The fire department says the crash occurred on Interstate 459 near mile marker 18 in Jefferson County and caused the southbound side of the interstate to be shut down.