UPDATE: Decatur Police safely locate missing runaway teenager

UPDATE:
Police say Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas has been safely located.
No other details were provided.
PREVIOUS:
The Decatur Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teenager.
Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas, 13, was last seen leaving the area of Windover Place SW on May 13, police said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.
She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.