...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

UPDATE: Decatur Police safely locate missing runaway teenager

  Updated
  • 0
Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas

Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas

UPDATE:

Police say Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas has been safely located.

No other details were provided.

PREVIOUS:

The Decatur Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teenager.

Nalleli Rodriguez Cribas, 13, was last seen leaving the area of Windover Place SW on May 13, police said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.

