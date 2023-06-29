UPDATE: Decatur Police find runaway teen

UPDATE: Taylor Francisco was safely located, according to the Decatur Police Department.
From earlier:
The Decatur Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teenager.
Taylor Francisco, 16, was last seen on at his residence on Harrison Street SE about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Taylor is described as being 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.