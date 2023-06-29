 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM CDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM CDT
this morning.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Decatur Police find runaway teen

  • Updated
Taylor Francisco

Taylor Francisco

UPDATE: Taylor Francisco was safely located, according to the Decatur Police Department. 

From earlier:

The Decatur Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teenager.

Taylor Francisco, 16, was last seen on at his residence on Harrison Street SE about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Taylor is described as being 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.

