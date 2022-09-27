UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man

UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon has been found, police said. Stick with WAAY 31 for additional updates.
From earlier:
Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur.
Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen Laymon since Sept. 23.
Laymon is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Decatur Police Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.