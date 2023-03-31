UPDATE: Decatur Middle, Decatur High schools dismiss early after 'potential threat'

UPDATES from the school system:
Decatur Middle School parents we will conduct a controlled release at 12:30 p.m. Please pick up your child at that time and go through the back car line, and your student will be called to the vehicle. Parents, please don’t get out of your vehicle. Buses and walkers will be released at normal time (3:30 p.m.) unless picked up by a parent or guardian.
IMPORTANT: Between 12:15 P.M. - 12:30 P.M. today we will dismiss registered licensed drivers at Decatur High School via our check out release procedure. If the driver has a rider, that rider must be a household member. If not, the rider will need to be checked out separately.
From earlier:
The Decatur City School System reports Decatur High School and Decatur Middle School are on heightened alert.
This move was made after a teacher received an email Friday morning from a former student who made a potential threat, according to a news release from the district.
That threat, as of 9:57 a.m. Friday, included three messages "possibly sent by a former student threatening gun violence at our high school," according to the system.
Parents and staff at both schools have been alerted, and the system's Crisis Response Team as well as Decatur Police are on location.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.