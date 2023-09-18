UPDATE: Cullman Police catch at-large murder suspect in Hartselle

UPDATE:
The Cullman Police Department said John Wesley Drozda, 36, was taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Red Roof Inn in Hartselle.
Drozda has been charged with reckless murder.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
From earlier:
About 10:55 p.m. Sunday evening, a shooting took place near the 200 block of Hickory Avenue SW in Cullman.
According to the Cullman Police Department, the suspect fled the scene.
The Cullman County coroner says Thomas Brannon died in the shooting.
Police say the suspect, 36-year-old John Wesley Drozda, is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
The Cullman Police Department is offering a $1,000 for information leading to Drozda's capture. If you have information, police ask that you please contact investigation at 256-775-7170 or leave a personal message.
Please use caution and call 911 if you come in contact with Drozda.