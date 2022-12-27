UPDATE: Courthouses, municipal buildings to delay opening in 8 North Alabama counties

Courthouses, county offices and municipal buildings in eight North Alabama counties have announced delays Tuesday due to the weather.
Limestone County offices and the Lawrence County courthouse, county offices and health department will all open at 10 a.m.
County courthouses in Albertville, Guntersville and Lauderdale County will also hold off opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, as will Fort Payne City Hall, Moulton City Hall and municipal offices in Huntsville and Madison.
Huntsville transit services will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Madison County offices and courthouse will be on a three-hour delay.
Morgan County and Jackson County courthouses will open at noon.
Redstone Arsenal will be closed Tuesday. Read more here.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.