UPDATE: Courthouses, municipal buildings delay openings, close in North Alabama counties Tuesday

Courthouses, county offices and municipal buildings in several North Alabama counties have announced delays Tuesday due to the weather.
- County courthouses in Albertville, Guntersville are closed Tuesday.
- Limestone County offices and the Lawrence County courthouse, county offices and health department will all open at 10 a.m.
- County courthouses in Lauderdale County will also hold off opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, as will Fort Payne City Hall, Moulton City Hall and municipal offices in Huntsville and Madison.
- Huntsville transit services will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
- Madison County offices and courthouse will be on a three-hour delay.
- Morgan County and Jackson County courthouses will open at noon.
- Redstone Arsenal will be closed Tuesday. Read more here.
- Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.