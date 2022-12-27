 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Widespread Black Ice expected for the entire Tennessee Valley
through Tuesday morning...

Moisture from snowfall that occurred across the region earlier today
will continue to freeze on surfaces this evening, as air
temperatures will remain in the upper 20s-lower 30s, before falling
into the lower-mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow. This will lead to patches
of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major
highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. Conditions will improve
between 930-11 AM CST Tuesday, when temperatures should rise above
freezing.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

UPDATE: Courthouses, municipal buildings delay openings, close in North Alabama counties Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Court gavel
MGN

Courthouses, county offices and municipal buildings in several North Alabama counties have announced delays Tuesday due to the weather. 

  • County courthouses in Albertville, Guntersville are closed Tuesday.
  • Limestone County offices and the Lawrence County courthouse, county offices and health department will all open at 10 a.m.
  • County courthouses in Lauderdale County will also hold off opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday, as will Fort Payne City Hall, Moulton City Hall and municipal offices in Huntsville and Madison. 
  • Huntsville transit services will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Madison County offices and courthouse will be on a three-hour delay.
  • Morgan County and Jackson County courthouses will open at noon.
  • Redstone Arsenal will be closed Tuesday. Read more here.
  • Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you